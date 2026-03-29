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Michigan Basketball Offseason Preview: Transfers, Draft Declarations, and More

Screenshot 2025-06-30 at 12.42.23 pmby: Aidan Sen1 hour agoaidansen123
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen-Midwest Regional-Alabama at Michigan
Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) reacts with teammates in the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Michigan has taken the college basketball world by storm this season, rapidly rising to national prominence. Under head coach Dusty May, the Wolverines have evolved from an inconsistent program that once topped out at 30 wins and struggled to produce NBA Draft prospects into a bona fide title contender, now boasting three lottery-calibre frontcourt talents. The foundation for this leap was laid in the offseason, when May helped U-M secure the nation’s top-rated incoming transfer portal class, headlined by No. 1 overall transfer Yaxel Lendeborg, now a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year. Replicating this season’s success will hinge on Michigan’s work in the transfer portal and on navigating key NBA Draft decisions in the coming months. While several players have already announced their plans, much of the roster remains in flux.

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