Michigan Basketball signee Marcus Moller announces he is cancer-free

Michigan basketball signee Marcus Moller is now officially on the road to recovery and getting back to doing what he loves after announcing that he is cancer-free on Tuesday.

Moller, a 7-foot-2 prospect out of Denmark, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January and took to Instagram to share the good news.

“Cancer-free,” Moller’s post read. “After consultation with doctors earlier today, I can now say that I am healthy and cancer-free. I want to thank everyone who has supported me and helped me throughout this process. My treatment and procedures have gone well, and I’ve been able to stay positive through it all. Now it’s time to move forward and truly get back to doing what I love. The comeback starts now.”

May told the media last month that Moller “was doing well” as he was about to undergo a final procedure before determining the effectiveness of his treatment.

Moller is one of six incoming freshmen in the 2026 class, with nine total newcomers so far, with the Wolverines adding three additions via the transfer portal as well. The Wolverines’ 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 6 in the country according to Rivals Team Rankings.