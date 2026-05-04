Michigan Basketball: Where the class ranks, final updates to Rivals' 2026 recruiting cycle
Michigan Basketball’s recruiting class for the 2026 cycle appears set, as the Wolverines will head into next season with six players added to the program.
Rivals released its final Rivals150 rankings for the cycle on Monday, which saw some moves for U-M’s signees in the class.
Let’s take a look at how the final update impacts the program.
Where does U-M’s recruiting class rank?
According to Rivals’ Industry Team Rankings, the Wolverines currently have the No. 8 overall class in the cycle, the only Big Ten program in the top 10 rankings, with Michigan State on the outside looking in at No. 11.
U-M’s overall grade is 96.307, with one five-star signee, three four-stars, one three-star, and one unranked prospect. The program sits just behind Arizona, which ranks No. 7 with an overall grade of 96.353.
Duke, Arkansas and USC round out the top three spots.
Where do U-M’s signees rank in the final update?
From highest-rated down, here is where U-M’s signees rank in the final update.
Brandon McCoy
Brandon McCoy is the lone five-star signee of the class and ranks No. 3 in the country in the final update. McCoy is listed as a five-star+ prospect, meaning he’s rated a five-star across all three networks.
Quinn Costello
Quinn Costello finishes the cycle as a fringe five-star prospect, ranking No. 23 overall in the class and No. 2 overall at his position.
Lincoln Cosby
Lincoln Cosby reclassified from the 2027 class and still ranks amongst the nation’s best in the 2026 cycle. He will finish as the No. 37 overall prospect in the class. U-M announced Cosby will redshirt during the 2026-27 season to fully recover from an ACL injury he suffered.
Joseph Hartman
Joseph Hartman finishes the 2026 cycle as a Top 100 recruit, coming in at No. 75 overall.
Malachi Brown
Malachi Brown finishes within the top 200 this cycle, coming in at No. 197 overall.
Marcus Moller
Marcus Moller finishes the 2026 cycle unranked, which is usually typical for international prospects. Moller’s status for the upcoming season is unknown as he currently receives treatment for testicular cancer.
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