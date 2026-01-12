Michigan DB Jordan Young withdraws from transfer portal
Michigan continues its roster retention at a high level, as the program received more good news from a player for entered the transfer portal.
U-M defensive back Jordan Young announced his intentions to return to the program on Monday, making him the latest of several players who entered the portal and later withdrew to return to Ann Arbor.
The rising sophomore appeared in eight games as a true freshman this season, finishing the year with tackles and three pass deflections, one of them coming in a crucial moment in the fourth quarter during the victory over Northwestern.
