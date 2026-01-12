Michigan DB Jyaire Hill announces return to program for 2026 season

Michigan gets another big win on defense, keeping one of its most experienced defensive players in Ann Arbor for another season.

Defensive back Jyaire Hill took to social media on Sunday to announce that he will be remaining with the program in part of U-M’s “LFG147” campaign of players announcing their return, making him the ninth player to do so.

The junior finished the 2025 season with 24 tackles, one forced fumble, and an interception. Hill’s decision to return is important for the defensive back depth chart, as Kyle Whittingham has lost a number of depth pieces at corner and was able to bring back Zeke Berry, who entered the portal earlier in the cycle.

In his second full season as a starter, Hill has appeared in 28 games during his career with 21 starts to his name.