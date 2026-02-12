Michigan DC Jay Hill's 'attacking' defense ushers in a new era in Ann Arbor

It’s a new era for the Michigan football program in a lot of ways, as Kyle Whittingham has been tasked with bringing the Wolverines back to national prominence.

[Sign up for Maize & Blue Review and get PLUS access for $1!]

As the program will undoubtedly look different as Whittingham works to mold things in his image, the defense might see the most dramatic changes it has seen in five seasons as the program moves away from the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coaching tree of Wink Martindale and moves into the future with BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill joining his former coach and boss in Ann Arbor.

Hill is coming to Ann Arbor after a successful stint in Provo, where the Cougars’ defense excelled in 2025. He is hoping to translate that success to U-M in 2026.

Appearing on the latest episode of the In the Trenches podcast this week, Hill described his defensive philosophy and his core tenets of what he wants the Wolverines’ defense to look like next season.

“Attacking, and that means so many different things,” Hill said. “First and foremost, you got to stop the run. But we want to stop the run by being in different spots that the offense doesn’t know where we’re at. I don’t want O-linemen teeing off on our D-linemen. We’re going to play straight up sometimes. We’re going to stunt. We’re going to blitz. And we want to attack weaknesses of players. We want to attack weaknesses in scheme. But I don’t want quarterbacks sitting back in the pocket knowing where we’re at. I don’t want them run checking and getting their best runs always to where we’re weak. I just don’t believe in that. I think we need to make it hard on the offenses for what we’re doing schematically and what we’re doing with our personnel.”

Hill is entering a program where the cupboard is certainly not bare by any means and only strengthened positions via the transfer portal, whether that’s through additions or retaining players who initially announced their intentions to leave.

With spring practice around the corner, Hill is looking forward to seeing the talent on display to get a better gauge of where he thinks the defense needs to be heading into the offseason.

“I believe we have two of the best defensive tackles in college football right now,” Hill said. “Enow Etta, Trey Pierce, those guys can play. And I think they’ve been very well-coached. Cam Brandt, really, really good defensive end. Dom Nichols. So there’s some guys in the front I’m excited about. I see young talent in the linebacking group, and not a lot of experience. So I’m excited to see how that group continues to grow. And then I think we’re going to be good in the secondary. We need to get some guys back, like Rod Moore helps us drastically. We need Shug to play. What I see in him in runs and conditioning right now, I think that guy could be elite, elite. And Zeke Berry, obviously, having those two corners back is a big deal. So I think there’s a lot of really good pieces. We need to build depth, and we need to continue to get our philosophies ingrained.”