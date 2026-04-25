Michigan DE Derrick Moore selected by Lions in NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions traded up to select former Michigan Wolverines football edge rusher Derrick Moore with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes, sent picks No. 50 and No. 128 to the New York Jets, to pair Moore opposite former Michigan star, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Moore totaled 21 career sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss across four seasons, including a breakout 2025 season that earned him first-team All-Big Ten honors and team captain recognition.

Moore was a key contributor on Michigan’s 2023 national championship team.

For the Lions, the selection addresses a clear roster need. Detroit entered the draft looking to bolster its defensive front, and Moore is expected to compete immediately.