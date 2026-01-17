Michigan DL Enow Etta announces return to program, withdraws from transfer portal
What has been hinted at has finally come to pass, as Michigan redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Enow Etta has formally announced his intentions to return to the program and withdraw from the transfer portal.
The Texas native announced his intentions to enter the portal on January 3 and kept the door open to return to Ann Arbor.
He took to social media on Saturday to make the news official.
After appearing in three games and redshirting in 2023, Etta has seen his opportunities increase in the past two seasons, appearing in 10 games in 2024 and 13 in 2025.
Etta is entering a crucial year with the Wolverines, as he can position himself as a starting defensive lineman heading into spring ball and build on a 2025 campaign in which he finished with 15 total tackles and one pass deflection.
