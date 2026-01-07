Michigan escapes Penn State's upset bid, remains undefeated

Dusty May and Michigan basketball improved to 14-0 overall and 4-0 in Big Ten play on Tuesday night with a slim 74-72 victory over Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Wolverines were tested for the first time in nearly two months, but they prevailed yet again.

L.J. Cason led the way in scoring with 14 points, all of which came in the first half. Nimari Burnett, Trey McKenney and Yaxel Lendeborg all finished in double figures, too. Stunningly, Michigan’s vaunted front court of Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. were held in check throughout the majority of the game. Johnson Jr. fouled out with just three points, and Mara scored just seven points in 24 minutes.

Penn State jumped out to an early 12-6 lead, putting Michigan in a bit of an unfamiliar position, but the Wolverines quickly rebounded, going on a 24-9 run, establishing a 30-21 lead with just over four minutes to play. If it weren’t for the efforts of Cason, Michigan may not have been enjoying its nine-point lead at the break.

The teams traded buckets for the remaining few minutes of the first half, and Michigan carried a nine-point lead, 40-31, going into the break. It seemed as though the Nittany Lions were giving Michigan a run for its money, but the expectation was that the Wolverines would pull away and dominate as they have for the past two months.

However, Penn State immediately made a run, cutting the lead to four. Michigan pushed back, extending the lead to 15. The Wolverines began to stretch the lead thanks to their well-rounded offensive attack.

But PSU, without its best player in Kayden Mingo, continued to fight. The Nittany Lions continued to trim the lead down, and although they never tied or took the lead, they gave Michigan its strongest test since TCU back on Nov. 14.

By the end of the game, the Nittany Lions had a chance to tie or take the lead. Penn State’s Freddie Dilione V took a last-second 3-pointer as time was expiring, but it clanged just off the back iron and missed.

With the win, Michigan improves to 14-0 overall on the season and 4-0 in Big Ten play. The Wolverines remain one of six unbeaten teams in the nation along with Miami (OH), Arizona, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Nebraska.

The Wolverines will take the court next on Saturday against Wisconsin at 1 p.m. at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

