Michigan Football: Andrew Babalola announces return for 2026

What was suspected to be a campaign by the Michigan Football program has been confirmed, as a second Wolverine has announced his intentions to return to the program in 2026.

After Blake Frazier announced his intentions to return via social media, rising sophomore offensive lineman Andrew Babalola is the next Wolverine to make the announcement official about his return to the program.

After pushing for potential playing time during fall camp, Babalola suffered a torn ACL injury during a team scrimmage that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2025 season.

Babalola was a five-star recruit and the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class according to Rivals Industry Rankings.