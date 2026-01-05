Michigan Football: Andrew Babalola announces return for 2026
What was suspected to be a campaign by the Michigan Football program has been confirmed, as a second Wolverine has announced his intentions to return to the program in 2026.
After Blake Frazier announced his intentions to return via social media, rising sophomore offensive lineman Andrew Babalola is the next Wolverine to make the announcement official about his return to the program.
After pushing for potential playing time during fall camp, Babalola suffered a torn ACL injury during a team scrimmage that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2025 season.
Babalola was a five-star recruit and the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class according to Rivals Industry Rankings.
Maize & Blue Review is a trusted source for fans and followers of Michigan Wolverines athletics. Dedicated to providing in-depth coverage, expert analysis, and up-to-date news, it serves as a comprehensive platform for everything related to Michigan sports. Whether you’re interested in football, basketball, or recruiting news, Maize & Blue Review offers insightful articles that keep fans informed and engaged.
The site also features interviews, opinion pieces, and multimedia content, making it a one-stop shop for true Wolverine enthusiasts.
For those wanting to stay even closer, consider subscribing here. Connect with us on social media: X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
Whether casual reader or dedicated fan, Maize & Blue Review is the essential resource to stay connected with Michigan Wolverines athletics.