Michigan Football: Blake Frazier announces return to program in 2026

After suffering a handful of departures to the transfer portal, Michigan received some good news on player retention: a key piece of its offensive line has announced a return to the program in 2026.

Blake Frazier took to social media on Monday to announce that he will remain in Ann Arbor under new head coach Kyle Whittingham and new offensive line coach Jim Harding.

A legacy player, Frazier’s announcement appears to be a strategic move for the football program to drum up some good news with the moniker “LFG147”.

Frazier started the 2025 season as a rotational piece to the offensive line until an injury to Evan Link forced Frazier into a starting role against Washington. From that point on, Frazier held onto the starting tackle position and didn’t look back as he quickly cemented himself as an important piece to the offensive line.

Frazier returns to a position group that is currently in flux, as both Jake Guarnera and Andrew Sprague, two expected starters on the line in 2026, have announced they will enter the portal with both leaving the door open to a return.