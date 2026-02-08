Michigan Football: Former players, staffers in contention for Super Bowl LX

The University of Michigan’s football-rich tradition is obviously strong in the college ranks, but the program has also been well-represented at the professional level, as Sunday’s Super Bowl LX contest between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks is guaranteed to see at least one former Wolverine become a Super Bowl winner.

In fact, the Wolverines are among the top five programs in college football that boast the most Super Bowl winners and will add to that tally on Sunday. The last Wolverine to win a Super Bowl was former defensive lineman Brandon Graham, who won his second Lombardi Trophy of his illustrious professional career as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in 2025.

Below is the full list of former players and coaches who could win a Super Bowl on Sunday.

New England Patriots

OL Mike Onwenu

A two-year starter at guard for the Wolverines, Mike Onwenu was selected by New England with the No. 182nd pick in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has been the ultimate value pick for the Patriots. A multi-year starter at various spots on the offensive line, Onwenu signed a three-year extension woth $52 million with the franchise in 2024. Owenu is the lone representative of the U-M program for the Patriots.

Seattle Seahawks

HC Mike Macdonald

In his second season as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Mike Macdonald has the franchise on the cusp of greatness after narrowly missing the playoffs with a 10-7 record in 2024. Prior to his tenure in Seattle, Macdonald spent the 2021 season in Ann Arbor as defensive coordinator, helping the Wolverines return to national prominence, before departing to become the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, before taking the Seahawks job in 2024.

ST coordinator Jay Harbaugh

Jay Harbaugh was the jack-of-all-trades for the U-M program, where he spent most of his nine-year tenure in Ann Arbor taking on various coaching roles on both sides of the ball. One thing that remained constant in those nine seasons was his experience coaching the Wolverines’ special teams unit, which excelled under his watch. Upon Jim Harbaugh’s departure to the NFL after a national championship-winning season in 2023, Harbaugh was hired by Macdonald to be the Seahawks’ special teams coordinator in 2024.

OLB coach Chris Partridge

Like Harbaugh, Chris Partridge wore many different hats during his two stints in Ann Arbor, starting as the program’s Director of Player Personnel in 2015. He would later become part of the U-M coaching staff, where he worked with safeties and linebackers, as well as sharing special teams coaching responsibilities with Harbaugh from 2016 to 2019. Partridge would return to Ann Arbor in 2023 after a two-year stint with Ole Miss, where he was co-defensive coordinator for the Rebels. Macdonald brought Partridge to Seattle to be the outside linebackers coach in 2024.

TE AJ Barner

In his second season with the Seahawks, tight end AJ Barner spent the 2023 season with the Wolverines after transferring from Indiana, where he played for the Hoosiers from 2020 to 2022. The Seahawks selected Barner 121st overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, with Barner carving out a role as a valuable and elite blocking tight end for the franchise.

OL Olu Oluwatimi

A crucial piece to the Wolverines’ 2022 Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line, Olu Oluwatimi joined the program in 2022 after spending three seasons with Virginia. Oluwatimi was recognized as one of the best centers, as well as an offensive lineman in general, in all of college football in his one season with the Wolverines, where he won the Rimington and Outland trophies. He was selected by the Seahawks 154th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, where he has split time as a starter and backup in multiple roles on the offensive line. He will be the Seahawks’ starting center on Sunday.

DL Mike Morris

In his first season as a full-time starter at defensive end in 2022, Mike Morris became a second-team All-American for the Wolverines and was selected 151st overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. Primarily playing in a reserve role, Morris has played two full seasons with the franchise after missing the majority of his rookie season with a shoulder injury. Morris appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks in 2025, finishing the season with 18 total tackles and a pass deflection.