Michigan Football Roster: 2026 Jersey Numbers and Observations
As Michigan turns over its roster entering the 2026 season, jersey number movement tells part of the story — from returning players claiming new digits to freshmen and transfers establishing their identity in Ann Arbor.
JERSEY NUMBER CHANGES (RETURNING PLAYERS)
These players were on the 2025 roster and will wear new numbers in 2026:
- Kendrick Bell (WR): #10 → #0
- Jyaire Hill (CB): #20 → #0
- Rod Moore (S): #19 → #1
- Andrew Marsh (WR): #4 → #3 (made change in bowl game)
- Jordan Young (S): #14 → #6
- I’Marion Stewart (WR): #8 → #28
- Dominic Nichols (DE): #33 → #8
- Eli Owens (TE): #45 → #4
- Jamar Browder (WR): #6 → #81
NEW JERSEY NUMBERS (FRESHMEN & TRANSFERS)
Here’s a full list of newcomers and the numbers they’ll wear in 2026:
Transfers
- Smith Snowden (CB) — #3
- Jaime Ffrench (WR) — #10
- Aisea Moa (LB) — #13
- Colin Hurley (QB) — #18
- Chris Bracy (S) — #20
- Taylor Tatum (S) — #26
- Max Alford (LB) — #30
- Nathaniel Staehling (LB) — #44
- Gavin Magorien (LS) — #46
- Nico Crawford (LS) — #49
- Christian Pierce (LB) — #52
- Houston Ka’aha’aina-Torres (OL) — #67
- John Henry Daley (DE) — #90
- Jonah Lea’ea (DT) — #91
- Trey Butkowski (K) — #99
Freshmen
Quarterbacks
- Tommy Carr — #14
- Brady Smigiel — #17
Running Backs
- Savion Hiter — #5
- Jonathan Brown — #29
Wide Receivers
- Salesi Moa — #12
- JJ Buchanan — #13
- Jaylen Pile — #20
- Travis Johnson — #86
Offensive Line
- Ace Hamilton — #52
- Marky Walbridge — #78
Defensive End
- McHale Blade — #51
Linebackers
- Markel Dabney — #23
- Aden Reeder — #15
- Kaden Catchings — #33
Defensive Backs
- Jordan Deck (S) — #22
- Jamarion Vincent (CB) — #24
- Ernest Nunley (S) — #27
POSITION CHANGES & NOTABLES
Manuel Beigel is now listed as an offensive lineman after playing defensive tackle.
Taylor Tatum is listed as a safety, as expected after playing running back at Oklahoma.
Lawrence Hattar withdrew from the transfer portal, but is not listed on the roster.
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi is not listed on the roster and appears to be joining in the team in the summer.
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