Michigan Football makes defensive staff official

Michigan Football made its latest round of defensive staff changes official Saturday, with head coach Kyle Whittingham formally announcing a revamped defensive coaching group ahead of his first season leading the Wolverines.

In a release from the university, “Whittingham Announces Coaching Staff for the Defense and Special Teams,” the program confirmed multiple hires and retentions across the defensive side of the ball.

Michigan confirmed the addition of Jernaro Gilford as defensive backs coach, Lewis Powell to oversee defensive ends and edge players, and Alex Whittingham as linebackers coach. The statement also noted that Whittingham “has also retained defensive line coach Lou Esposito to the same position,” while David Denham will continue on staff “as an analyst for the defensive line.”

Gilford arrives in Ann Arbor after a decade at BYU, where he most recently served as defensive passing game coordinator while coaching cornerbacks. During his time with the Cougars, Gilford helped develop multiple All-Conference players and NFL draft picks while overseeing secondaries that consistently ranked among the nation’s best in pass efficiency defense and interceptions. His 2024 unit led the country with 22 interceptions and finished among the national leaders in total takeaways, production that helped elevate BYU’s defense in its transition to the Big 12.

Powell brings extensive Power Five experience after spending the majority of his collegiate coaching career at Utah, including the past 11 seasons with the Utes. Under Powell’s guidance, Utah’s defensive fronts were perennial leaders in tackles for loss, sacks and rushing defense, producing All-Americans, award finalists and multiple NFL draft selections. Powell’s résumé includes work with both interior defensive linemen and edge defenders, giving Michigan flexibility in structuring its front under the new staff.

Alex Whittingham makes the jump to college football after eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he worked across multiple defensive position groups under longtime NFL coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. During his tenure, the Chiefs reached five Super Bowls and consistently ranked among the NFL’s top defenses in scoring and yards allowed. Whittingham, who previously played at Utah, has experience with linebackers, defensive line, and the secondary, adding a versatile background to Michigan’s staff.

The announcement also confirmed continuity on special teams, as the statement noted that “Kerry Coombs will remain with the Michigan Football program as special teams coordinator and Garrett Clawson will continue as assistant special teams coach.”

With the defensive staff now finalized, Michigan turns its attention player retention and the transfer portal as the 2026 roster takes shape.