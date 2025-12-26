Michigan Football: Projecting Kyle Whittingham’s Staff in Ann Arbor

As Michigan’s pursuit of Kyle Whittingham reaches its final stages, the conversation is already shifting to the kind of coaching staff he might bring to Ann Arbor — one that blends continuity from Michigan’s current regime with experienced assistants from Whittingham’s long tenure at Utah and coaches with shared history in the region and college football at large. Whittingham’s departure from Utah after 21 seasons and 177 career wins closes a remarkable era in Salt Lake City but opens the possibility of one of the most intriguing coaching staffs in recent Big Ten history.