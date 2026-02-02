Michigan Football: Spring captains, leadership council and spring practice details announced

The talk inside the Michigan football program is that there will be accountability from new head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff this offseason.

[Sign up for Maize & Blue Review and get PLUS access for $1!]

It appears the plans are already in place, as the U-M program announced the selection of spring captains, a leadership council, and spring practice details on Monday.

The announcement of spring captains and the 11-man leadership council is a tradition that Whittingham had established during his storied tenure with Utah, and the tradition will continue in Ann Arbor. Both honors are voted on by the players and will reconvene for another vote during the fall for fall captains and leadership council.

In prior years in Ann Arbor, captains were voted on by the team and announced shortly before the season started.

The program will have two captains on each side of the ball during spring, with running back Jordan Marshall and quarterback Bryce Underwood leading the offense and safety Rod Moore and defensive lineman Trey Pierce leading the defense.

U-M’s player-voted leadership council is as follows:

Nico Andrighetto, Fifth-Year Senior Safety

Zeke Berry, Fifth-Year Senior Cornerback

Cameron Brandt, Senior Defensive End

Mason Curtis, Junior Safety

Enow Etta, Junior Defensive Tackle

Blake Frazier, Junior Offensive Line

Jake Guarnera, Junior Offensive Line

Jyaire Hill, Senior Cornerback

Andrew Marsh, Sophomore Wide Receiver

Zack Marshall, Senior Tight End

Andrew Sprague, Junior Offensive Line

U-M also confirmed details of spring practice, with the first of 15 practices set to begin on March 17 and will conclude with the spring game on April 18.