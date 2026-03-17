Michigan Football Spring Practice Hub
Michigan Football began spring practices on March 17. This page will be your up-to-date source on all things Michigan Football coming out of spring practices. Check back for intel, updates, and more all throughout the spring.
Depth Chart and Battles
Best Guess Depth Chart: Defense
Best Guest Depth Chart: Offense
Michigan Football Spring Position Battles
Position Breakdowns
Michigan Football: M&BR’s spring 2026 position breakdowns
Offense
Defense
Spring Features
Michigan Football: Biggest questions on offense heading into spring practice
Michigan Football: Newcomers to watch in spring practice on offense
Michigan Football: Newcomers to watch in spring practice on defense
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