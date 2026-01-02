Skip to main content
Michigan
Michigan Football Transfer Portal Hub

By: Trevor McCue

DB Elijah Dotson enters the transfer portal

01/01/2026 10:55:10 PM

Michigan defensive back Elijah Dotson has entered the transfer portal

Michigan Eyes Early Portal Target

12/29/2025 02:08:33 PM

Per a source, ETSU edge rusher Brian Alston has had positive conversations with Michigan staffers after confirming to On3’s Chad Simmons that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

The 6-2, 264-pound redshirt sophomore transferred to the Buccaneers after spending two seasons at Arkansas State. This season, Alston recorded 23 total tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles, along with an 11.7 percent pass rush win rate.

ETSU standout Brian Alston planning Transfer Portal entry, Power Four interest emerging