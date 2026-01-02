Michigan Football Transfer Portal Hub
DB Elijah Dotson enters the transfer portal01/01/2026 10:55:10 PM
Michigan defensive back Elijah Dotson has entered the transfer portal
QB Davis Warren enters the transfer portal12/29/2025 02:09:03 PM
Michigan quarterback Davis Warren plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and will likely have two years of eligibility remaining.
Michigan Eyes Early Portal Target12/29/2025 02:08:33 PM
Per a source, ETSU edge rusher Brian Alston has had positive conversations with Michigan staffers after confirming to On3’s Chad Simmons that he plans to enter the transfer portal.
The 6-2, 264-pound redshirt sophomore transferred to the Buccaneers after spending two seasons at Arkansas State. This season, Alston recorded 23 total tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles, along with an 11.7 percent pass rush win rate.
ETSU standout Brian Alston planning Transfer Portal entry, Power Four interest emerging
QB Jadyn Davis enters transfer portal12/17/2025 08:08:09 PM
Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Jadyn Davis plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the Wolverines, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.