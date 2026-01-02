Michigan Football Transfer Portal Hub

Per a source, ETSU edge rusher Brian Alston has had positive conversations with Michigan staffers after confirming to On3’s Chad Simmons that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

The 6-2, 264-pound redshirt sophomore transferred to the Buccaneers after spending two seasons at Arkansas State. This season, Alston recorded 23 total tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles, along with an 11.7 percent pass rush win rate.

ETSU standout Brian Alston planning Transfer Portal entry, Power Four interest emerging