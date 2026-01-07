Michigan formally announces Kyle Whittingham's offensive staff

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham’s staff in Ann Arbor is officially set, as the program announced the full offensive staff on Wednesday, featuring a heavy Utah presence.

The Wolverines announced the additions of Jason Beck as offensive coordinator, Jim Harding as wide receivers coach, Koy Detmer as quarterbacks coach, Micah Simon as wide receivers coach, and Freddie Whittingham as tight ends coach, and the retention of Tony Alford as running backs coach.

Beck, Simon and Detmer follow Whittingham to Ann Arbor after spending this season with the Utes, as the three have worked together at multiple stops, including New Mexico and Syracuse.

Whittingham joins his brother as tight ends coach, where he has coached the position in Salt Lake City for 10 seasons.

Harding, an Ohio native, follows Whittingham to Ann Arbor as the offensive line coach with a strong track record of player development, sending 13 former players to the NFL, six of whom were drafted.

In addition to the other coaching hires, the Wolverines also announced that Marques Hagans and Mike Lynch will join the staff as analysts. Hagans, who was previously the wide receivers coach at Penn State, will work closely with Simon and the receivers and brings 16 years of coaching experience with him. Lynch joins the program after spending two seasons with Nevada, where he coached the running backs and offensive line. Lynch will work directly with Harding and the offensive line in his new role in Ann Arbor.