Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. declares for NBA Draft, maintains eligibility

Michigan sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. has declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

The 6-foot-9 big man is coming off a breakout season in Ann Arbor, where he played a central role in Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball’s run to both a Big Ten title and a national championship.

Johnson averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, emerging as one of the most reliable interior presences in the country. His physicality and rim protection helped anchor what many metrics graded as the top defense in college basketball. That two-way production has placed him firmly on NBA radars, with most projections slotting him in the mid to late first round if he ultimately stays in the draft.

The pre-draft process will be telling. The NBA Draft Combine, scheduled for May 10–17, will give Johnson a chance to solidify his stock against elite competition. The withdrawal deadline is May 27, creating a narrow window for feedback from NBA teams.

His decision comes amid a broader roster transition for the Wolverines. Several key contributors from last season are already departing, either due to exhausted eligibility or transfer movement. If Johnson remains in the draft, it would further thin a group that powered Michigan’s title run and force a retooling of the frontcourt heading into next season.

Michigan has moved quickly to address that possibility. The program has already added size through incoming transfers and commitments, including JP Estrella, Jalen Reed, and Moustapha Thiam, who announced his commitment at nearly the same time as the Johnson Jr news broke.