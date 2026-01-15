Michigan front court trio combines for 50 points, Wolverines dispose of Washington in Seattle

On the first leg of its west coast road trip, Michigan basketball passed yet another test against the Washington Huskies. The Wolverines, led by their fantastic front court trio of Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara, outlasted the Huskies by a score of 82-72.

Lendeborg, Johnson Jr. and Mara combined for 50 points and 25 rebounds in the victory, accounting for well over half of Michigan’s totals in each area. Mara finished the night a spectacular 10-of-11 from the floor, while Johnson Jr. logged a career-high 16 rebounds. Mara also posted a season-high 20 points in the win.

Washington’s Hannes Steinbach scored the first bucket of the game down low for the Huskies, but Michigan took control of the lead and never gave it up. The Wolverines were quiet on the offensive end of the floor to start the game. Mara converted on a hook shot about two-and-a-half minutes into the game, but it wasn’t until Roddy Gayle Jr. provided a spark off the bench that Michigan took the lead.

Neither team was able to make a 3-point shot through the game’s first nine minutes and change. The teams combined to shoot 0-for-18 from deep before Michigan freshman Trey McKenney connected on a triple to give Michigan a 17-9 lead with 10:28 remaining in the first half.

The Wolverines stretched their first-half lead to as many as 12 on a few different occasions, but they went into the locker room with a nine-point advantage, leading, 39-30.

In the second half, Michigan did a marvelous job keeping Washington at least two possessions away at all times. Washington cut the U-M lead to five at one point, but Dusty May’s squad refused to let Danny Sprinkle’s team get within arm’s reach.

Five different Huskies scored in double figures, and potential NBA lottery pick Hannes Steinbach was a problem on the offensive glass, collecting seven offensive boards, but Michigan outlasted Washington at the Alaska Airlines Arena.

With the 10-point victory, Michigan improves to 15-1 overall on the season and 5-1 in Big Ten play. The Wolverines will stay the night in Seattle and fly out to Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday ahead of their Saturday tilt against Dana Altman’s Oregon Ducks.

Michigan and Oregon will tip-off at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local time) on Saturday. The game will air live on NBC.