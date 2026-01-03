Michigan hires BYU's Jernaro Gilford as defensive backs coach

Michigan continued to reshape its defensive staff Tuesday with the hiring of BYU coach Jernaro Gilford as the program’s new defensive backs coach, bringing one of the nation’s most respected secondary developers to Ann Arbor. Gilford replaces Lamar Morgan and follows newly hired defensive coordinator Jay Hill from BYU as Michigan continues to reshape its defensive identity following the offseason transition.

Gilford arrives from BYU, where he spent nearly a decade building one of the most productive and disciplined secondaries in college football. Most recently serving as the Cougars’ defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, Gilford helped engineer a BYU defense that ranked among the nation’s best in 2024. The Cougars finished third nationally in total turnovers (29), led the Big 12 in pass efficiency defense (105.91), and ranked 20th nationally in passing yards allowed at just 182.5 per game. BYU also produced 12 different players with interceptions — the most of any team in the country — underscoring the depth and consistency of Gilford’s units.

Gilford brings a deep understanding of defensive structure and player development to Ann Arbor, shaped by coaching stops at Southern Utah and Whittier College before his long tenure at BYU. At Southern Utah, his defenses ranked among the best in the FCS in pass efficiency and interceptions, while his college playing career adds further credibility. A former All-Mountain West cornerback at BYU, Gilford recorded 10 career interceptions and earned national recognition during his playing days, including a standout 2001 season in which he ranked among the nation’s leaders in picks.

With Gilford now paired alongside Jay Hill, Michigan adds another proven teacher with a strong developmental background and a history of producing disciplined, turnover-driven secondaries, a key to Hill’s defenses.