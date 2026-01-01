Michigan hires Utah's Jim Harding as offensive line coach

Michigan football’s continued staff build under head coach Kyle Whittingham took another significant step forward with the hiring of veteran offensive line coach Jim Harding. One of the most respected line coaches in college football, Harding arrives in Ann Arbor after more than a decade at Utah, bringing with him a proven blueprint for building tough, consistent, and NFL-ready offensive fronts. For a Michigan program intent on reestablishing physical dominance in the trenches, the move represents both continuity with Whittingham’s philosophy and a clear investment in long-term development.

Harding spent 12 seasons coaching Utah’s offensive line while also serving as assistant head coach, helping elevate the Utes into a national standard for line play across two conferences. During his tenure, Utah regularly produced All-Pac-12 and All-Big 12 performers, limited sacks at an elite level, and powered multiple top-tier rushing attacks. His units consistently ranked among the nation’s best in tackles for loss and sacks allowed, while blocking for eight 1,000-yard rushers over an 11-year span. That combination of production and consistency made Harding a central figure in Utah’s sustained success.

The NFL development record further underscores Harding’s value. Seven offensive linemen coached by Harding were selected in the NFL Draft, including first-round pick Garett Bolles, with several others carving out professional careers after long, technically sound college tenures. Multiple linemen earned conference trophies voted on by opposing defensive players, a testament to both performance and respect. Harding’s approach has long emphasized fundamentals, durability and cohesion — traits Michigan has historically leaned on during its most successful eras.

There is also a strong Midwest and Michigan connection that makes the fit natural. Harding is an Ohio native who starred at Toledo as a four-year starting offensive tackle, setting a school record for consecutive starts while captaining a nationally ranked team. Early in his coaching career, he worked in the Detroit-area high school ranks, giving him familiarity with the region’s recruiting landscape and football culture. That background positions him well to reconnect Michigan with local pipelines while blending seamlessly into Whittingham’s vision.

For Whittingham, bringing Harding to Michigan is about trust as much as résumé. The two share a long-standing professional alignment built on physical football, disciplined execution and player development. As Michigan looks to stabilize its offense and reassert itself up front, Harding’s arrival signals a clear priority: winning the line of scrimmage first, and building everything else from there.