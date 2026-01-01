Michigan hires Utah's Simon as WR coach, Hagans as analyst

Michigan has added another piece to its revamped offensive staff, hiring Utah’s Micah Simon as wide receivers coach as he follows new offensive coordinator Jason Beck to Ann Arbor.

Simon, 28, arrives with Beck after the two most recently worked together at New Mexico and Utah, continuing a professional partnership that has now spanned multiple stops and roles across the college football landscape.

Simon spent last season at Utah with Kyle Whittingham and Jason Beck.

Simon spent the 2024 season coaching wide receivers for the Lobos, where he played a key role in one of the Mountain West’s most productive passing attacks. Under his guidance, Luke Wysong earned All-Mountain West honors, finishing among the conference’s top 10 in receiving yards per game and receptions per game, numbers that also placed him inside the top 20 nationally.

Before his time in Albuquerque, Simon began his full-time on-field coaching career at Northern Colorado in 2023, serving as the Bears’ receivers coach. There, he helped oversee breakout seasons from freshman Blake Haggerty and sophomore Jamarii Robinson, who combined for more than 1,000 receiving yards. His coaching résumé also includes a formative stop at Syracuse in 2022, where he worked as an offensive analyst under Beck, assisting with both receivers and quarterbacks on an offense that threw for more than 3,000 yards.

A wide receiver at BYU from 2015-19, he appeared in 36 games and finished his career with 89 receptions for 1,109 yards and five touchdowns, while also contributing as a runner and occasional passer. He later spent time professionally with the Carolina Panthers and the Canadian Football League’s BC Lions. A Dallas native and BYU graduate with a degree in exercise science, Simon brings a blend of youth, player perspective, and familiarity with Beck’s system as Michigan looks to reshape its offensive identity under a new staff.

Michigan is also adding former Penn State wide receiver coach Marques Hagans as assistant wide receiver coach.

Hagans spent the past three seasons at Happy Valley. He was also the offensive recruiting coordinator while with the Nittany Lions. Prior to that, he coached at Virginia for 11 seasons, where he overlapped with new Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck.