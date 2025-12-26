Michigan hiring Kyle Whittingham Would Bring Calm and Big Questions

In the fallout of Michigan’s search for a successor to Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines have reportedly turned their attention toward former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, a seasoned veteran whose resume would offer both immediate stability and long-term questions. Michigan’s potential pursuit of one of college football’s most experienced teachers of the game would signal a shift toward culture and steadiness after a turbulent period — but it would be a move loaded with nuanced positives and real concerns for the program’s future.