Skip to main content
Michigan
Join Now

Michigan hiring Kyle Whittingham Would Bring Calm and Big Questions

71F2D47D-A8FB-4317-A6CB-CDB07466C09Aby: Trevor McCue22 hours agoTrevorMcCue
On3 image
(Photo above by © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

In the fallout of Michigan’s search for a successor to Sherrone Moore, the Wolverines have reportedly turned their attention toward former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, a seasoned veteran whose resume would offer both immediate stability and long-term questions. Michigan’s potential pursuit of one of college football’s most experienced teachers of the game would signal a shift toward culture and steadiness after a turbulent period — but it would be a move loaded with nuanced positives and real concerns for the program’s future.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Maize & Blue Review
+
+
One subscription: The best Michigan Wolverines coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.