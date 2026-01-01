Michigan hiring Utah DL coach Lewis Powell

Michigan has added a proven defensive line developer to its coaching staff, hiring Lewis Powell away from Utah, where he spent the past decade working under head coach Kyle Whittingham. Powell arrives in Ann Arbor with a reputation as one of the most consistent and productive position coaches in the country, built through years of elite defensive line play and NFL development with the Utes.

Powell leaves Utah after 11 total seasons as an assistant, including 10 working directly with the defensive front. Since returning to the program in 2015, he helped send eight players to the NFL, six of them via the draft, while coaching two consensus All-Americans and seven first-team all-conference selections. His units were a driving force behind Utah’s rise to national prominence, including back-to-back Pac-12 championships and Rose Bowl appearances in 2021 and 2022.

On the field, Powell’s impact was reflected in Utah’s dominance against the run. The Utes led the Pac-12 in rushing defense five times between 2016 and 2021 and consistently ranked among the nation’s best in tackles for loss and sacks. Utah finished in the top five nationally in rushing defense in multiple seasons, highlighted by a 2023 campaign in which the Utes allowed just 82.8 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the FBS. That standard carried into Utah’s first year in the Big 12 in 2024, when defensive end Van Fillinger earned first-team all-conference honors.

A former Utah defensive lineman himself, Powell brings both playing and coaching experience across multiple levels. He previously coached at Hawaii, where his defensive line ranked among the national leaders in tackles for loss, and has been part of Utah’s staff during its transition from the Mountain West to power-conference success.

Michigan and Whittingham are betting that Powell’s track record of toughness, development and production up front will translate seamlessly to the Big Ten and help anchor the Wolverines’ defense moving forward.