Michigan Hockey: Brandon Naurato inks long-term extension through 2029-2030 season

Michigan hockey head coach Brandon Naurato currently has the number one team in the country and has seen his efforts rewarded with a contract extension that keeps him in Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future.

The U-M athletic department announced on Monday that Naurato has signed a long-term extension with the program, keeping him in Ann Arbor through the 2029-2030 season.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

“I’m grateful to Warde Manuel and the University of Michigan Board of Regents for the trust they’ve placed in me to lead this program,” Naurato said in a statement. “Our focus is on building a culture rooted in development, accountability and daily habits, both on and off the ice. The work our players and staff put in every day is what defines Michigan Hockey. We’ve laid an important foundation, but our standards demand that we keep pushing forward. I’m incredibly proud of our coaching staff and extended staff for the passion and expertise they bring to the rink every day. It’s all about supporting our players, and we have a group of people who take great pride in doing that. I’m excited about the work ahead and the future we’re building for this program and for my family in Ann Arbor.”

The Wolverines currently sit at the top spot of the college hockey rankings with an 18-4-0 start to the season and is coming off a weekend sweep over Notre Dame.

“Brandon Naurato has assembled teams that consistently compete for Big Ten and national championships,” U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “His holistic approach to leadership emphasizes the development of each player, fostering individual growth, strong team chemistry, academic achievement, and meaningful community involvement. Under Brandon’s guidance, our hockey program is healthy and thriving. We are excited for the future and confident in Brandon’s continued leadership for years to come.”

With Naurato’s long-term extension finalized, the program also announced extensions for assistants Rob Rassey, Matt Deschamps and Kevin Reiter.