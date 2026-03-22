Michigan Hockey earns No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

Michigan is back where it expects to be in March.

Fresh off a dominant Big Ten Tournament Championship, the Wolverines secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, headlining a 16-team field revealed Sunday afternoon.

Michigan (29-7-1) enters the tournament as the top team in the NPI rankings and will open play against Atlantic Hockey champion Bentley in the Albany Regional, with the winner moving one step closer to the Frozen Four in Las Vegas.

Michigan controlled the Big Ten tournament from start to finish, rolling past Notre Dame, Penn State, and rival Ohio State by a combined 18-6 margin. The championship game, a 7-3 win over the Buckeyes, left little doubt about where the Wolverines stood nationally.

Michigan draws a regional that includes Penn State and Minnesota Duluth on the opposite side, setting up a potential rematch with familiar postseason opponents. The opening matchup against Bentley presents a contrast in styles, but the expectation remains clear: win and advance.

This year’s tournament marks Michigan’s 42nd NCAA appearance, tied for the most in college hockey history, and another opportunity to chase a title that has eluded the program since 1998. The Wolverines have reached the Frozen Four more than any program, but recent trips have ended short of a championship.

Now the focus shifts from résumé to results. Michigan has the depth, high-end talent, and momentum of a team built for a run. The only thing left is to prove it, starting in Albany and, if all goes as planned, finishing under the lights in Las Vegas.