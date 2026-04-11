Michigan Hockey: Hage returns for 26-27, Hughes signs with Avs

The offseason pivot for Michigan Wolverines men’s ice hockey came into focus Saturday: Michael Hage is returning for his junior season, while captain T.J. Hughes officially signed with the Colorado Avalanche to begin his pro career.

Hage’s return is the headline inside the program. The Canadiens’ first-round pick (21st overall in 2024) had every reason to test the next level after a 52-point sophomore season, one that saw him grow into Michigan’s No. 1 center and one of the most productive playmakers in college hockey. He led the nation in assists, drove possession at even strength, and showed he could handle top-line matchups in the Big Ten and into the Frozen Four. Add in his World Juniors performance — 15 points in seven games for Canada — and his stock has already jumped into that top-tier prospect conversation. Instead of forcing his way into a crowded pro depth chart, Hage comes back to play heavy minutes, in all situations, on a team that still expects to contend.

Hughes’ incredible career took him from unknown to Hobey Baker nominee to the most coveted undrafted free agent. His senior season closed with 57 points in 40 games, second in the nation, and he did it while handling the toughest minutes on the roster. He took every key draw, played both special teams, and set the tone for a locker room that leaned young in critical spots. His production matters, but so does everything else he brought — structure, reliability, and a steady presence in big games.

That’s where the transition gets real. Michigan doesn’t replace Hughes — it shifts. And with Hage returning, the Wolverines aren’t starting from scratch. They’re handing the keys to a player already trending toward that role. The expectation now isn’t just production — it’s ownership. Hage is a favorite to be captain next season. Hughes leaves as the standard. Hage returns with a chance to meet it — and if Michigan is going to get back to the Frozen Four and push again to snap its championship drought, Hage will be a key piece.