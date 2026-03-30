Michigan hockey holds on to beat UMD, return to Frozen Four

Michigan hockey punched its ticket to the Frozen Four with a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs in the Albany Regional final on Sunday night, holding off a late push to secure the program’s 29th trip to the national semifinals.

It’s the Wolverines fourth trip to the Frozen Four in the last five seasons, and the third trip under head coach Brandon Naurato.

Michigan controlled the game early, building a three-goal lead in the first period behind a sharp, aggressive start. Will Horcoff opened the scoring, and the Wolverines followed with a power-play goal from Adam Valentini and a short-handed strike from Garrett Schifsky to take firm control. That early surge proved critical as Minnesota Duluth spent the rest of the night trying to climb back into the game.

The Wolverines extended the lead to 4-1 in the third period when Jayden Perron tapped in a rebound in front of the net. Still, Minnesota Duluth responded with urgency, cutting the deficit to 4-3 in the final minutes. With the Bulldogs pressing and their net empty in the closing seconds, Michigan’s defense held firm, turning away multiple chances in front of the crease to preserve the win.

The victory sends the Wolverines to Las Vegas with momentum after navigating a tense regional. Jack Ivankovic was fantastic in net while the defense struggled against UMD’s speed, carrying Michigan through the final stretch.

Michigan will face Denver in the national semifinal in Las Vegas. The winner advances to the national championship game against either North Dakota or Wisconsin.

Michigan is seeking its first National Championship since 1998.