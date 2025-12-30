Michigan humiliates McNeese, cruises to 12-0 record as calendar flips to 2026

Dusty May and Michigan basketball had no issues dominating the McNeese Cowboys at Crisler Center on Monday night. The Wolverines, like they have all year, completely humiliated their opponents, putting the Cowboys away by halftime. By the end of the game, Michigan found itself with a 41-point win, beating McNeese, 112-71.

Michigan’s front court led the way in Monday night’s victory. U-M eclipsed the 100-point mark with more than five minutes left in the game, and May was blessed with the opportunity to bring his subs in yet again.

Morez Johnson Jr. led the team in scoring with 24 points. He also racked up 11 rebounds, two blocks, a steal, and an assist. Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara combined for 29 points and 14 rebounds on 11-of-16 shooting.

This contest was never really close. Michigan jumped ahead almost immediately, and McNeese never stood a chance. U-M jumped out to a 7-0 lead almost immediately, and the Wolverines were up by double digits just 4:05 into the game.

Michigan’s front court was far too much for the Cowboys to handle, and the Wolverines simply overmatched McNeese.

Notably, Michigan didn’t shoot incredibly well from anywhere on the floor, and it still scored 112 points. The Wolverines shot 58.7 percent from the floor, just over 30 percent from 3-point range, and only 68.9 percent from the charity stripe.

Aday Mara visited the free throw line 10 times on Monday night, but the 7-foot-3 center converted on only three of those 10 attempts. Luckily for Michigan, though, no other Wolverine missed more than one free throw attempt on the night.

In the second half, Michigan scored 16 consecutive points before the Cowboys managed to score their first points. To the untrained eye, McNeese’s effort may have seemed lackadaisical, but Michigan was simply far too much for the Cowboys to handle.

With the victory, the Wolverines improve to 12-0, and they will set themselves up to battle for positioning atop the Big Ten standings when conference play resumes in 2026. Michigan will welcome USC to Crisler Center on Jan. 2. The game will air live on Peacock and will tip off at 7 p.m. on Friday night.