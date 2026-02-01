Michigan lands 2026 LB Ndi Etta, younger brother of Enow Etta

Michigan added another piece to its 2026 recruiting class this week with the commitment of linebacker Ndi Etta, a familiar name to the program and one that gives Michigan another developmental player on defense.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Etta is the younger brother of current Michigan defensive lineman Enow Etta, and his pledge gives the Wolverines their 24th commitment in the 2026 class. He plays high school football at Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas, where he emerged as a disruptive, high-motor defender during his senior season.

Etta put together an impressive final year at Liberty Christian, finishing with 68 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks. He also added four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and more than 20 quarterback pressures, showing an ability to impact games in multiple ways. While he has been recruited primarily as a linebacker, his frame and production off the edge leave the door open for a potential move to defensive end at the college level.

Michigan entered Etta’s recruitment late, extending an offer after the program’s coaching transition in December. Rather than slowing his interest, the change appeared to accelerate it. New head coach Kyle Whittingham and staff continued to recruit him aggressively in the weeks that followed.

Before committing to Michigan, Etta held offers from Miami (Ohio), Toledo, and UTEP, and he also gave serious consideration to Army.

Etta’s versatility is one of his most appealing traits. At Liberty Christian, he was used in a variety of roles, attacking downhill against the run, rushing the passer off the edge, and dropping into coverage when needed. That flexibility fits well with Michigan’s defensive approach, which values linebackers who can wear multiple hats depending on down, distance, and opponent.