Michigan Lands NDSU Linebacker Nathaniel Staehling

Michigan added a key piece of experience to its linebacker room on Sunday with the transfer commitment of Nathaniel Staehling, a proven MIKE linebacker from North Dakota State who brings immediate competition and stability to a position group in transition.

Staehling arrives at Michigan at an important moment. The Wolverines lost veteran linebacker Jimmy Rolder to the NFL Draft, while Cole Sullivan transferred to Oklahoma, thinning out an already young unit. While Michigan returns talented options such as Troy Bowles and Nathaniel Owusu Boateng — both of whom flashed in limited roles last season — the room lacked a true, experienced MIKE linebacker capable of stepping in and commanding the middle of the defense.

That is where Staehling fits cleanly. In his first year as a full-time starter in 2025, Staehling recorded 75 tackles, second-most on the team, earning All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honorable mention recognition. He added six tackles for loss and three interceptions, including two pick-sixes. One of those came in memorable fashion — a 73-yard interception return for a touchdown in NDSU’s 29-28 loss to Illinois State in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

From an analytical standpoint, Staehling checks the boxes Michigan was missing. He played more than 650 snaps in 2025 after recovering from a shoulder injury that limited him to five games the previous season. Pro Football Focus graded him as an above-average run defender and tackler. Though not heavily used as a blitzer, Staehling generated nine pressures on just 52 pass-rush snaps and showed strong instincts in coverage with those three interceptions.

Michigan has added bodies to the linebacker room through the portal, including Christian Pierce, Max Alford, and former Michigan State linebacker Aisea Moa, while a talented 2026 freshman class featuring Aden Reeder, Markel Dabney, and Kaden Catchings looms on the horizon. Still, none brings Staehling’s combination of experience, production, and positional fit. Bowles and Owusu Boateng may be better suited to WILL roles, making Staehling a natural candidate to compete for the MIKE job immediately with Michigan.

Staehling redshirted in 2022, contributed in a reserve role in 2023, and battled through injury in 2024 before breaking out last season. Now healthy and battle-tested, he enters Ann Arbor with a clear opportunity — and Michigan enters the season with a steadier foundation at the heart of its defense.