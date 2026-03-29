Michigan Lands Three on Midwest All-Region Team, Lendenborg Named MOP

Michigan placed three players on the Midwest All-Region Team following its dominant 95-62 win over Tennessee in the Elite Eight, with forward Yaxel Lendenborg earning Most Outstanding Player honors after leading the Wolverines to the Final Four.

Midwest All-Region Team 👇



〽️ Yaxel Lendeborg (Most Outstanding Player)

〽️ Roddy Gayle

〽️ Elliot Cadeau

🟠 Ja’Kobi Gillespie

🐘 Labaron Philon#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/11Ju1xfNnw — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2026

Lendenborg continued his takeover of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in the rout of the Volunteers. Over Michigan’s last three tournament wins, he has scored 25, 23, and 27 points, while impacting every level of the game as both a scorer and facilitator. His presence has set the tone for a Michigan team that has controlled games on both ends of the floor.

Roddy Gayle Jr. and Elliot Cadeau joined Lendenborg on the five-player All-Region team, giving Michigan three of the five spots. Gayle delivered a steady scoring punch off the bench throughout the tournament and added eight points and five rebounds against Tennessee, continuing his efficient postseason run. The former Ohio State transfer has elevated his role in March, providing spacing and timely shot-making as defenses key in on Michigan’s stars.

Cadeau has been just as critical, stepping into an expanded role and running the offense with confidence. He recorded 17 points and seven assists against Alabama in the Sweet 16 before adding eight points and 10 assists in the Elite Eight win. Across Michigan’s first three tournament games, Cadeau combined efficient scoring with high-level playmaking, helping the Wolverines maintain tempo and control in each matchup.

With Lendenborg anchoring the frontcourt alongside Aday Mara and Morez Johnson, Jr., and Cadeau and Gayle stabilizing the backcourt along with freshman breakout star Trey McKenney, Michigan has surged into the Final Four as one of the most complete teams remaining.

The Wolverines will face Arizona next weekend.