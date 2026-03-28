Michigan leads the way across three sports with NCAA tournament quarterfinal trifecta

Michigan’s winter sport dominance continues for another week as it stands alone as the only school in the country with men’s and women’s basketball and ice hockey programs in the quarterfinals of their respective NCAA tournaments.

While the men’s basketball program is no stranger to the Final Four, and hockey is very familiar with the Frozen Four in its history, the women’s program could make history on Monday as it could punch its first-ever ticket to the Final Four after securing its second Elite Eight bid in program history on Saturday.

Here’s a look at how all three programs reached their respective quarterfinals and what’s next.

Ice Hockey

The number one overall seed in the tournament, the U-M hockey program cruised to a 5-1 victory over Bentley on Friday. The Wolverines went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill on the night, and Jack Hughes stretched his six-game point streak to a seventh by adding a goal and two assists on the night.

U-M returns to the ice on Sunday, March 29, as it takes on Minnesota-Duluth for a spot in the Frozen Four in Las Vegas. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Women’s Basketball

It was a historic night for the women’s basketball program on Saturday, as it secured its second Elite Eight appearance in program history with a 71-52 win over Louisville. The victory, its 28th of the year, ties the school record for most in a single season, and the program now holds the record for highest winning percentage in a single season with the win. After a slow start and facing a double-digit deficit, the Wolverines utilized two big runs in the second and third quarters to put the game away, thanks to the tandem of Olivia Olson and Syla Swords.

The Wolverines will face the winner of one-seeded Texas and five-seeded Kentucky on Monday, March 30. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Men’s Basketball

The men’s basketball program continues to utilize big second halves to pull away from opponents as the Wolverines cruised into the Elite Eight with a 90-77 victory over Alabama on Friday. Thanks to a three-point shooting barrage from the Tide, U-M headed into the half with a 49-47 deficit. The second half was a different story, as the Tide’s shooting numbers dropped significantly and Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg led the way for the Wolverines, scoring a team high 23 points.

U-M returns to action on Sunday, March 29, as it takes on six-seeded Tennessee for the right to head to the Final Four in Indianapolis. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. EST on CBS.