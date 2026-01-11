Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder declares for the NFL Draft

After a breakout season, Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder has made the decision to leave the program and pursue the next level.

Rolder took to social media on Sunday to announce his intentions to enter the draft, as he weighed a decision to return for a final season in Ann Arbor or test the NFL waters.

After spending much of his career in Ann Arbor fighting injuries and struggling to see the field, Rolder saw an uptick in his production in 2024 thanks to a healthy fall camp, which he carried into a strong 2025 campaign in which he broke out for the Wolverines’ defense.

Rolder finished the year with 73 tackles, 47 of them solo, 2 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery and interception.