Michigan men and women's basketball programs in Sweet Sixteen together for third time in school history

Michigan basketball programs, both men’s and women’s, are entering a golden era of the sport in Ann Arbor, where both Dusty May and Kim Barnes Arico are reaching new heights and show no signs of slowing down.

While it shouldn’t come as a surprise that May’s team is back in the Sweet Sixteen, Barnes Arico has done something that so many others before her failed to do in Ann Arbor, and that’s get into the second weekend of the tournament.

With Barnes Arico rewriting the record book, she has taken her U-M program to its third Sweet Sixteen in program history, with all three appearances during her tenure, starting in 2021.

With that said, it marks the third time in university history where both U-M men’s and women’s programs are in the Sweet Sixteen together. To bring even more history into the equation, U-M is the only university in NCAA history to have men’s and women’s programs in the Sweet Sixteen in consecutive years, in 2021 and 2022.

Let’s take a look at how both programs got to the Sweet Sixteen.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball program waltzed into the Sweet Sixteen with relative ease, as the No. 2 seed crushed 15-seeded Holy Cross 83-48 on Friday. The Wolverines followed that up with another blowout victory on Sunday, steamrolling 7-seeded NC State with a 92-63 victory.

U-M’s key to two early blowout victories is balanced scoring: five players scored in double digits in the win over the Crusaders, with Mila Holloway leading all scorers with 20 points. In the win over the Wolfpack, U-M’s lethal combo of Olivia Olson (27 points) and Syla Swords (26 points) combined to score 53 of the Wolverines’ 93 points in the contest.

The road doesn’t get easier for the Wolverines from here, as the 3-seeded Louisville Cardinals are up next on Saturday, March 28, for a chance at the Elite Eight. Tipoff time and TV designation is TBA.

Men’s Basketball

The Wolverines utilized big second halves in both tournament wins over the weekend, after holding slight halftime leads against Howard and St. Louis.

After Howard’s three-point barrage in the first half faded, Morez Johnson (21) and Aday Mara (19) took over in the second half as the Wolverines cruised to a 101-80 victory on Thursday. On Friday, it was much of the same, as U-M just couldn’t find the separation it needed in the first half. After the break, though, it was a different story as Yaxel Lendeborg flexed his muscles and took over the game, leading the team with 25 points, including an electric dunk and some big three-point shots.

Up next, the Wolverines will face 4-seeded Alabama on Friday, March 27. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:35 EST on TBS.