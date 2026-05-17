INTEL: Morez Johnson Jr. Soaring Up Draft Boards, Aday Mara NBA-Bound Amid Michigan Roster Questions
The NBA Draft Combine has significantly clarified several of Michigan’s looming offseason decisions. Over the past week, I’ve spoken with multiple agents and scouts regarding the Wolverines’ draft hopefuls, how NBA teams currently view them, and what their likely departures could mean for Dusty May’s roster construction moving forward. While some uncertainty still remains, there is growing confidence around the futures of the program’s two major frontcourt pieces following standout weeks in Chicago.