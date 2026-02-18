Michigan Offers 2027 TE Christian Hanshaw, Sets April Visit

Michigan has officially entered the race for 2027 tight end Christian Hanshaw.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Utah native picked up an offer from the Wolverines on Wednesday, an offer from a coaching staff that has long prioritized him — first at Utah and now finally in Ann Arbor under Kyle Whittingham.

“It feels great!” Hanshaw told Maize & Blue Review. “It’s always an honor to be recognized by a program as historic as Michigan. They are a school that will be impossible to ignore, and I will be spending time there for spring ball to get a further feel for it.”

Hanshaw’s recruitment has been trending in this direction for weeks. Michigan’s new staff — including offensive coordinator Jason Beck and tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham — had already built a strong relationship with Hanshaw while in Salt Lake City. Since arriving in Ann Arbor, the communication continued, including an in-school visit before the offer became official.

Hanshaw is no stranger to Michigan, either. He previously visited the campus last summer under the prior staff and left impressed. In January, before an offer was extended, he told M&BR he was “very impressed with Michigan” and noted his familiarity with Freddie Whittingham as a major factor in his interest if an offer came.

Now, with an offer in hand, the Wolverines are firmly in the mix — but they won’t have an easy path.

Hanshaw has seen his recruitment explode in recent months, adding offers from programs such as Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Texas A&M, and others. A busy spring schedule reflects just how in-demand he has become.

Hanshaw’s spring schedule is filling up quickly, with visits set for UCLA on April 2, USC on April 3, Tennessee on April 7, Notre Dame on April 10, and Michigan on April 11. He is also working to finalize a few additional stops as his recruitment continues to take shape.

“I plan on narrowing things down to a top 4 after spring ball and spend my OVs there and decide this summer,” he said. “I would like to get it out of the way by my senior season.”

That timeline adds urgency for Michigan. The Wolverines will have an opportunity on April 11 to show Hanshaw what the new era of Michigan football looks like under Whittingham — something the talented tight end is eager to experience firsthand.

“I’m just excited to get down to Ann Arbor and see what Michigan football is really about,” Hanshaw said.

A Prototype In-Line Tight End

On the field, Hanshaw fits the exact mold Michigan has historically valued at the position.

He is a true in-line tight end with the frame and strength to set the edge in the run game. Physical at the point of attack and comfortable playing attached to the formation, Hanshaw consistently finishes blocks with authority — an identity he embraces.

Back in January, Hanshaw emphasized how much pride he takes in the physical side of the position, saying he loves “every part that comes with the position,” whether it’s scoring touchdowns or putting defenders “in the dirt” on run plays.

That edge is no accident.

Hanshaw comes from a football family. His father, Tim Hanshaw, played collegiately at BYU and spent four seasons in the NFL, while his older brother Bentley played at BYU before finishing his career at Liberty. The technical foundation and blocking mentality show up clearly on film.

At the same time, Hanshaw is more than just a sixth offensive lineman. He runs well for his size, accelerates vertically down the seam and shows balance after the catch. As Michigan continues to build an offense that values versatility at tight end — both as a blocker and a downfield threat — Hanshaw checks critical boxes.

Big Picture for Michigan

For Michigan, this offer signals more than just interest in a talented prospect. It reinforces the staff’s national recruiting approach while leveraging deep ties in Utah and the surrounding region.

Whittingham made it clear upon arrival that Michigan would protect its Midwest footprint while also recruiting nationally. Hanshaw represents exactly that blend — a Western prospect with pre-existing relationships who now views Michigan as “impossible to ignore.”

The next key checkpoint comes April 11 in Ann Arbor. If the visit goes well, Michigan will position itself strongly for a coveted top-four spot — and potentially an official visit this summer.

For now, the Wolverines are officially in the race.