Michigan OL Andrew Sprague to withdraw from transfer portal, signaling return in 2026

The good news keeps coming for Michigan’s offensive line room, as new position coach Jim Harding has essentially a full arsenal to work with, as another lineman announced his intentions to withdraw from the transfer portal and return to Ann Arbor next season.

Rising redshirt junior took to social media to announce his return to the program on Wednesday, joining fellow linemen Jake Guarnera, Evan Link, and Andrew Babalola, who announced their intentions to return, with Guarnera also withdrawing from the portal.

Run it back #147💙💙 pic.twitter.com/KO7itCyg8y — Andrew Sprague (@andrewsprague15) January 7, 2026

Sprague started in all but one game at right tackle during his first season as a full-time starter for the Wolverines and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media in 2025.

Retaining both Guarnera and Sprague is considered a massive win for new head coach Kyle Whittingham, as both players saw plenty of interest from other programs in the portal.