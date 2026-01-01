INTEL: New 2027 RPM Prediction Signals Michigan Momentum

With Kyle Whittingham taking over as Michigan’s head coach last week, several recruits he built strong relationships with during his time at Utah quickly took notice. One of those prospects was four-star edge rusher Krew Jones out of Ridgeline High School in Millville, Utah. Whittingham’s staff was among the first to offer Jones back in January of 2024, and despite a wave of Power 5 offers that followed, that early connection has remained intact.