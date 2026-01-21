Michigan RB Room After the Portal: Marshall Leads, Hiter Looms

Michigan comes out of the transfer portal window with uncommon stability and upside in its running back room, anchored by continuity on the coaching staff and clarity at the top of the depth chart. With Tony Alford retained under new head coach Kyle Whittingham, the Wolverines avoided a reset at one of their most critical positions. While the departure of Justice Haynes reshapes the rotation, it also solidifies Jordan Marshall as the lead back and opens the door for elite young talent to emerge. The result is a deep, competitive group built to sustain Michigan’s physical identity in 2026 and beyond.