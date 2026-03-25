Michigan safety Rod Moore feeling healthy, hoping to put knee issues behind him

If there’s one thing Michigan’s defenses have been missing over the previous two seasons, it’s captain Rod Moore’s presence on the field.

Two years removed from an ACL injury, leading to multiple clean-ups that wiped out almost two whole years of football for him, Moore is hoping the third time is the charm in 2026, and the worst is behind him.

In uniform for the game against Nebraska, it wasn’t until the game against Wisconsin that Moore made his triumphant return to the field, which many thought was going to be the start of a strong finish to a legendary U-M career.

At first, it was, as Moore was all over the field and even securing a big-time interception against the Badgers. Unfortunately, though, it just wasn’t in the cards, as Moore’s knee wasn’t responding like he hoped it would, and he sat out for the remainder of the season.

“Last year, I came back to Nebraska, I still was feeling pain, whatever,” Moore told the media on Wednesday. “I had got, before the Wisconsin game, I got, like, what was it? I want to say it was a cortisone injection two days before the game. I didn’t practice that whole week. And I came on Saturday, and I was like, oh, I don’t feel anything. Like, maybe this is, you know, the step that I’m willing to take. So I went out there. I didn’t feel anything the whole game. That’s why I played like that. But then Sunday morning, it just felt the same.”

Moore is hoping that a recent small cleanup procedure is the final step in his long, arduous road back to the field.

So far, according to him, things are going smoothly as he believes he is on track to practice with his teammates soon. Likely in the fall, if things stick to the timeline Kyle Whittingham laid out last week.

“I had a cleanup surgery right in, what was it, January?” Moore said. “It was just cleaning up scar tissue. That’s really what was kind of bothering my knee, all the clicking and stuff. And that’s gone. Right now, I’m just really back in and returning to play, about to be back in practice here soon. So I probably felt the best that I’ve felt ever since I tore my ACL. So, that’s the trajectory here. Just build on where I’m at right now and then go out and play.”