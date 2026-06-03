Michigan signee Marcus Moller to join program with rest of freshmen class after cancer-free diagnosis

While there had been some questions about when Michigan big man signee Marcus Moller would be with the program this year due to his earlier testicular cancer diagnosis, a cancer-free diagnosis would not have stopped him from joining the program with the rest of the freshmen class.

Sources have confirmed to Maize & Blue Review that Moller will be arriving on schedule with the program, as no official arrival date was provided for the freshman class.

“He was always planning on coming,” a program source said.

Moller announced in May that he was cancer-free after receiving his diagnosis in January.

“Cancer-free,” Moller’s social media post read at the time. “After consultation with doctors earlier today, I can now say that I am healthy and cancer-free. I want to thank everyone who has supported me and helped me throughout this process. My treatment and procedures have gone well, and I’ve been able to stay positive through it all. Now it’s time to move forward and truly get back to doing what I love. The comeback starts now.”

U-M head coach Dusty May is bringing in a six-man 2026 recruiting class, highlighted by five-star plus recruit Brandon McCoy, who is the third-ranked recruit in the cycle according to Rivals.