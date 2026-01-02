Michigan TE Marlin Klein declares for NFL Draft

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft on Friday, closing a four-year career defined by steady development, durability and versatility.

A team captain in 2025, Klein appeared in 35 career games for the Wolverines, earning 12 starts and establishing himself as a dependable option both on offense and special teams over the years.

Klein earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition from both coaches and media during his senior season and was voted a team captain by his teammates. He finished his career as a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023–25) and a three-time letter winner. In 2024, he was named Michigan’s Most Improved Player on Offense after appearing in all 13 games and making six starts. Across four seasons, Klein totaled 28 receptions for 216 yards and a touchdown, serving primarily as a blocking tight end and situational pass catcher within Michigan’s run-heavy scheme.

His breakout performance came in the season opener against New Mexico, where he recorded six receptions for 93 yards and his first career touchdown, earning shared Offensive Player of the Week honors. An injury and low production stalled what felt like a big season for Klein. He added receptions in each of Michigan’s final eight games, including starts against Nebraska, Wisconsin, Purdue, Maryland and Ohio State, while continuing to contribute on special teams.

Klein said his role and mentality are what he believes will translate to the next level.

“The NFL is getting an explosive player that can do whatever is asked of him — play special teams, run block and catch the ball and someone who is not going to complain about his usage,” Klein told ESPN. “They are getting a player that’s willing to die for his teammates.” As he enters the draft process, Klein projects as a versatile tight end with experience in multiple roles and a resume built on reliability, durability and team-first production.