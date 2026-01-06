Michigan Transfer Portal Notebook #2: New Staffers Begin to Shake Things Up
- With Micah Simon and Marques Hagans settling into their roles with Michigan’s wide receiver room, the transfer board at the position has started to take shape. Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion, Pittsburgh wideout Kenny Johnson, and UTSA‘s Devin McCuin have all emerged as options, with the staff in contact with their representatives while also working through the process of retaining Andrew Marsh.
- Johnson brings proven production, totaling 94 receptions for 1,232 yards and eight touchdowns over the past two seasons at Pitt. He is coming off a recent visit to Texas Tech.
- Canion, Johnson, and McCuin now join a growing wide receiver board that already includes Yale’s Nico Brown, Syracuse’s Darrell Gill, and San Jose State’s Kyri Shoels.
- At quarterback, Koy Detmer Jr and offensive coordinator Jason Beck continue to explore options to add a veteran presence behind Bryce Underwood. Saginaw Valley State transfer Mason McKenzie was an early candidate, but he announced his commitment to Boston College on Sunday. Former UCF starter Tayven Jackson, who I put on the radar earlier this week, remains in the mix, and Alabama State transfer Andrew Body is another name worth monitoring.
- At this stage, it appears increasingly likely that Michigan could turn to the Division II ranks to fill its backup quarterback spot, potentially influenced by Ole Miss’ recent success with Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss.
- As for visits, I am hopeful to gain confirmation today on several potential trips over the next week or two. The names I have heard are closest to setting visits are Texas State offensive lineman Tellek Lockette, Alabama corner Cam Calhoun, and Utah defensive back Smith Snowden.