Michigan Women's Basketball: Big win over Oregon sets up semifinal contest with Iowa in Big Ten Tournament

Michigan women’s basketball cruised into the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday with an 80-58 victory over Oregon, setting up a potential revenge game against No. 9 Iowa on Saturday.

The Wolverines controlled the game from start to finish against the Ducks on Friday, never trailing, with four players scoring in double digits, with Syla Swords leading U-M with 17 points.

Taking a 42-30 lead into the half, U-M utilized an efficient second half of scoring, adding 23 points in the third quarter. U-M continued to stretch the lead into the fourth quarter and had a lead as large as 22 points in the final 10 minutes of the game.

U-M now faces a big test in the Hawkeyes, which is a rematch of February 22’s contest in Iowa City, where the then-ranked No. 13 Hawkeyes beat the Wolverines handily, 62-44, the be the program’s one of three losses in conference play this season.

Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network.