Michigan working to hire BYU Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill

Michigan and new head coach Kyle Whittingham have moved quickly to solidify the backbone of its new era, moving to hire BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill to lead the Wolverines’ defense.

The move reunites Whittingham with one of the most trusted figures of his long career — a coach who once played for Utah, coached under him for nearly a decade, and later emerged as one of the most respected defensive minds in the nation.

Hill arrives in Ann Arbor with a résumé that blends player credibility, elite defensive development, and head coaching success. His connection to Whittingham runs deep. Hill played cornerback at Utah in the late 1990s when Whittingham was defensive coordinator, earning second-team All-Mountain West honors in 1999 while leading the conference in interceptions. He was named Utah’s Defensive MVP in the same season.

Jay Hill Coaching Career

After his playing career, Hill transitioned seamlessly into coaching. He spent more than a decade at Utah in a variety of roles, including cornerbacks coach, running backs coach, tight ends coach, and special teams coordinator. That time came under Whittingham, where Hill developed a reputation as both an elite recruiter and a technician capable of coaching on either side of the ball.

In 2014, Hill took over a struggling Weber State program and transformed it into a national power at the FCS level. Under his leadership, the Wildcats became a perennial playoff contender, winning four Big Sky Conference titles and advancing to the FCS Playoffs six times. Weber State won 10 or more games four times during Hill’s tenure, reached as high as No. 2 in the national rankings, and finished with eight consecutive winning seasons.

Hill finished his Weber State career with a 68-39 record, the most wins in program history, and a Big Sky Conference winning percentage unmatched by any coach in school history. His teams were defined by dominant defenses — units that consistently ranked among the nation’s best in scoring defense, total defense, rushing defense, and interceptions.

That defensive reputation followed Hill to BYU, where his arrival coincided with a noticeable shift in the Cougars’ trajectory. BYU had struggled defensively and faced growing pressure on head coach Kalani Sitake before Hill joined the staff. Since then, the program has stabilized, climbed back into national relevance, and reestablished itself as a consistent top-20 caliber team.

Michigan now bets that Hill can bring that same defensive clarity and edge to Ann Arbor.

Big Move for Whittingham

For Whittingham, the hire offers trust and continuity at a critical time. Hill understands Whittingham’s expectations, language, and defensive philosophy — but he is far from a carbon copy. He brings modern multiplicity, aggressive pressure concepts, and a proven ability to tailor schemes to personnel.

Hill also represents more than just a coordinator hire. Around the sport, he is viewed as a future head coach candidate, and it would not be surprising if his name resurfaces for major jobs in the next three to four years. For now, Michigan gains one of the most accomplished defensive coaches available — one with deep ties to its head coach and a proven track record of building elite units.