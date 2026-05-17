Michigan’s May Surge Says Everything About Kyle Whittingham’s Blueprint

Michigan’s 2027 recruiting class didn’t just gain momentum over the last two weeks. It gained an identity. The Wolverines landed four-star offensive tackle Jakari Lipsey on May 2, four-star EDGE Jayce Brewer on May 9, Top 100 receiver Quentin Burrell on May 13, Top 100 defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad on May 14, legacy safety Charles Woodson Jr. on May 15, and four-star running back Tyson Robinson on May 16. The stretch pushed Michigan firmly back into the national conversation for the cycle and, more importantly, gave a revealing look into how Kyle Whittingham’s staff plans to recruit.