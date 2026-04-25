Minnesota Vikings select Michigan FB Max Bredeson No. 159 overall in 2026 NFL Draft
Michigan’s recent run of players being selected by teams in the NFC North continues on Saturday, as the third Wolverine is selected from the division during the third day of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Minnesota Vikings selected Michigan fullback/tight end Max Bredeson No. 159 overall in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, as he joins fellow Wolverines Derrick Moore and Jimmy Rolder, selected by the Detroit Lions, to stay in the Midwest.
Bredeson has been the vocal heartbeat and team captain for the U-M program for multiple seasons, and his play does the talking. His selfless role as the team’s fullback doesn’t often get him on the stat sheet, but he played a key role on offense for multiple seasons.
Bredeson appeared in 54 games for the Wolverines during his five-year career in Ann Arbor, as he played the H-back role despite being listed as a tight end. He was a member of the Wolverines’ 2023 national championship season and was considered a key figure in the Wolverines’ turnaround upon his arrival in 2021.
Bredeson is the fifth Wolverine taken in the draft, joining Moore and Rolder with the Lions, as well as Marlin Klein (Houston Texans) and Jaishawn Barham (Dallas Cowboys).
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